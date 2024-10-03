Thunder Defensive Ace Believes Team Can Mesh Quickly
The Oklahoma City Thunder returned to the hardwood for training camp this week with plenty of rotational questions to hammer out. One of the most interesting parts of the Thunder roster is their laundry list of defenders who will hound scorers at every turn.
On Monday, Cason Wallace was asked about the Oklahoma City Thunder trying to get on the same page defensively, a process he does not anticipate taking long.
"Competing together. Going in every day to practice or games with the mindset that we're going to be the best version of us for that date," Wallace Said "We all have the high competitive drive to push one another and ourselves. So I feel like it wouldn't be hard to gel together."
Despite the moving parts it seems as though the transition will be near flawless for the Thunder, who have already raved about their defense in training camp.
“They compliment each other really well.” Jalen Williams said after practice on Wednesday about Lu Dort and Alex Caruso playing off of one another during scrimmage play.
While Oklahoma City already owned a top-five defense and offense a year ago, this Thunder squad willl have a unique ability to harrass offenses.
The OKC Thunder start their preseason slate on Oct. 7 in San Antonio against the Spurs to tip-off a three game in four night stretch in exhibition play.
