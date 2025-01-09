OKC Thunder, Cavaliers Brought Playoff Energy to Regular Season Matchup
It makes sense that the two teams with the two best records in the NBA would deliver an intense and entertaining regular season battle, especially when it was their first meeting of the season. The Cleveland Cavaliers rose victorious at the game's end but both teams showed not only why they are two of the leagues best, but why they appear to be title contenders.
Generating an environment and intensity in a game during the regular season that feels like a playoff environment certainly isn't easy. It needs high-level scoring, intensity end effort on each side of the ball, big-time plays and a crowd to back all of that up.
Fortunately, the city of Cleveland brought the energy, and the Cavaliers and Thunder did everything else. Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cavalier guard Darius Garland checked the high-level scoring box. Gilgeous-Alexander finished the night with 31 points on 13-for-27 shooting. He didn't have his best and most efficient night but he delivered in the second half with clutch shots. Garland did the same, finishing with 18 points on 7-for-15 shooting.
The intensity was certainly there from start to finish. From blocked shots to high-effort fast breaks, there wasn't a player on the court who didn't want to win that game. A great example is Ty Jerome of the Cavaliers, who scored an impressive 15 points in only 12 minutes of action. In the fourth quarter when the game was close, he attacked the rim on multiple fast breaks that resulted in scores. Those were important points, in different regards, for both teams.
Garland and Gilgeous-Alexander also checked the big-play box. Garland made arguably the biggest one, attacking the basket and finishing a contested layup with under 30 seconds to play to seal the game away. Forward Evan Mobley had an incredible night and did as well as he could scoring against Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein, which was put on display after scoring on him in an isolation situation with around a minute to go. Donovan Mitchell also added a clutch corner three with under five minutes to go despite his quiet night,
Gilgeous-Alexander's scoring down the stretch was as impactful as any to keeping the game close. From his contested mid-range jumper, to his late floater and triple, Gilgeous-Alexander did everything he could to propel Oklahoma City ahead. It didn't work but it did show he's ready for those big moments in must-win games.
The atmosphere in Cleveland gave the game the energy it needed. Every time Cleveland made a play, its fans erupted. When the Thunder scored, you could hear a pin drop. When both teams brought forth challenges in the fourth quarter, both of which were successful, Cleveland's fanbase let the officials have it. The environment wouldn't have had a playoff feel without them.
The best thing about the battle is that the two heavyweights square off in a week. OKC will have the chance to get its revenge and the Cavaliers can earn back-to-back wins over the Thunder, who've struggled to lose over the last stretch of games.
