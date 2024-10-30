OKC Thunder Center has Opportunity to Improve All-Star Hopes Against Spurs
After an impressive rookie season that saw Chet Holmgren earn First Team All-Rookie honors, the talented center is off to an even better start this year.
In his first three games of the Oklahoma City Thunder's 2024-25 campaign, Holmgren is averaging 23.7 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 56.3% from the floor. If the second-year player is able to maintain a similar statistical output, he will certainly be in the All-Star conversation for the first time in his young career.
With three talented players on the Thunder's roster in Holmgren, Jalen Williams and NBA MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, observers have pondered when another Oklahoma City player will join Gilgeous-Alexander in the All-Star Game. The answer could be as soon as this year with the jump Holmgren has made thus far.
What would establish Holmgren's All-Star candidacy even more, however, is a big performance on Wednesday night against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.
Wembanyama beat out Holmgren in for the 2024 Rookie of the Year award and the two have had a personal rivalry brewing since they met in international play as high school athletes.
Wednesday, the two will meet again on ESPN in a matchup that will highlight the rivalry between the two skilled 7-footers.
With so many eyes on the two big men, a big performance from Holmgren would showcase to observers and national media members that Holmgren has taken a step forward and developed into an All-Star caliber player.
The last time Holmgren and Wembanyama met, however, the Frenchman tallied 28 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, five blocks and two steals while going 5-of-7 from 3-point range. Wembanyama's outstanding performance led the Spurs to a 132-118 victory in late February and resulted in a description from NBA.com that read, "Wembanyama outduels Holmgren".
Wembanyama is averaging 20 points, 12 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.7 blocks per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field three games into the 2024-25 season. San Antonio is 1-2 on the year and will be looking for a statement win in the Modern Frontier on Wednesday night.
In addition to the showdown between Holmgren and Wembanyama, former Thunder and current Spurs point guard Chris Paul returns to play against one of his former teams.
