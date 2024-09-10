Three Teams That Can Challenge Thunder in the West
On Monday, Sporting News published an article detailing three teams who could challenge the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conferece.
The Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets are the biggest threats to OKC in the Western Conference, according to the long-running publication.
After winning 57 games last season, the Thunder added to what was already an impressive roster and are favorites to earn the No. 1 seed in the West for a second consecutive year.
After losing to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Semifinals, Mark Daigneault's team still has to prove it can take down the defending West champions in a postseason series.
In 2024, Oklahoma City's lack of size and playoff experience showed against Dallas, as the team struggled to hit shots down the stretch and lost the rebounding battle in the paint.
Over the offseason, however, OKC addressed these concerns with the additions of Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso.
At 7-feet tall and 250 pounds, Hartenstein adds an element of size that the Thunder was missing on its roster. A former NBA champion, Caruso gives the team valuable playoff experience and another talented perimeter defender who can knock down shots from 3-point range.
While it remains to be seen whether or not Sam Presti's additions to the team will be enough to push Oklahoma City past the Mavericks, the Thunder certainly have a better chance at taking down Dallas.
Similarly, Minnesota's size could create issues for OKC when Hartenstein is off the court, in addition being led by a superstar guard in Anthony Edwards and a strong team defense.
While the Nuggets have lost a few key role players over the past few seasons, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic's size and talent is enough to give any team in the NBA a fight when Denver's supporting cast plays well.
