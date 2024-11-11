OKC Thunder Coach Offers No Injury Update on Chet Holmgren
Just minutes into the Thunder’s matchup with the much-feared Golden State Warriors, the team’s star center Chet Holmgren contested an Andrew Wiggins layup, landing hard on his right hip.
After staying on the ground for some time, he exited the game immediately, needing help from a few others to make it off the floor. At halftime, Thunder PR tweeted that Holmgren would not return to the game, having sustained a right hip injury.
The Thunder eventually dropped the game, falling to 8-2 on the season.
Following the game, head coach Mark Daigneault offered no update on the star's status: "No update, we'll let you know when we have more information."
His lack of update isn't a massive surprise, as there's likely little information on Holmgren's injury anyways.
Through nine games in the 2024-25 season, Holmgren was playing at near-All-Star level, averaging 18.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and a pivotal 2.9 blocks. He's an obviously vital piece to OKC's contention, serving as its 7-foot rim-protector — allowing its crop of defensive-minded guards to stay aggressive — and a rim-runner and floor-spacer on offense.
The Thunder are now without essentially their entire front court rotation, with Isaiah Hartenstein, Kenrich Williams and Jaylin Williams are suffering various injuries.
Hartenstein was ruled out for five to six weeks with a hand injury on Oct. 17, and should make his return to the floor in a few weeks. Jaylin Williams suffered a setback in his progress to return from a hamstring injury.
The team now looks to the second half of a back-to-back against the LA Clippers at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.