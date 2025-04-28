OKC Thunder: Chet Holmgren Primed for Second Round
The Oklahoma City Thunder took care of business against the Memphis Grizzlies, sweeping them off their home floor in Game 4 and taking the 4-0 series win to end its season.
Chet Holmgren, the Thunder's second-year hybrid forward, had a lot to do with that, having an impactful series as he eyes the second round versus the Denver Nuggets or the L.A. Clippers.
Holmgren's first round against the Memphis Grizzlies was integral, averaging 18.5 and nearly three blocks a game across four games. Against Zach Edey, his presence was massive as he played a great defensive role while he and Isaiah Hartenstein shared the rebounding load.
Holmgren will be looking ahead to the likes of Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon or Ivica Zubac and Kawhi Leanord. Both of these are clearly tall tasks, and may be more difficult for both Holmgren and Hartenstein than what could await them in the Western Conference Finals. But regardless, they'll be gearing up for one of those duos barring injury, and it'll be the toughest task this team has faced the entire year.
Holmgren looks to be prepared, as his 20-plus-point- and four-block-plus outings against the Grizzlies showed his capability in prime time following a regular season plagued with a hip injury.
In his one and only game against the Clippers this year, before his untimely injury, Holmgren posted a 10-point, 14-rebound and one-block game against them, matched up against Ivica Zubac as Oklahoma City took the win in a game without Kawhi Leonard.
The Thunder claimed a series sweep in the regular season over the Clippers, defeating them by six or more in three of its victories.
Against the Nuggets this season, Holmgren averaged 15.5 points on 47.2% shooting with nine rebounds and 2.8 blocks across four games, as the Thunder won two games compared to two losses against Denver.
Holmgren's skill set will be vital regardless of the opponent in the second round, but it seems he'll be ready for whatever is thrown at him and his duo in Hartenstein.