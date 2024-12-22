OKC Thunder Coach Frustrated With Lack of Fouls on Jalen Williams
The Oklahoma City Thunder routinely drive to the basket, looking to bend the defense and put pressure on the rim. Few embody that more than its superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and rising star Jalen Williams.
However, Unlike Gilgeous-Alexander who is at least averaging 7.9 free throws per game, the whistle has not come for Williams.
The third-year swingman from Santa Clara is only posting 3.4 freebies a game, just 0.3 more than he did as a second-year player. This includes a game in Orlando in which Williams played 36 minutes to the tune of 0 free throws per game.
This led Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault to call out the officials as the OKC Thunder continue to work through a historically low free-throw rate, despite its attempts at the basket.
“Here's a stat: Jalen Williams and I both shot the same amount of free throws tonight. We both shot zero, and all I did was call a couple time outs, called some plays, and clapped a couple times when we scored and he was in the throat of the defense for 48 minutes," Daigneault said.
"And we're encouraging him to be a downhill player. We're encouraging him to get his athleticism in the game, but at some point — we're not asking for it to be rewarded. We're just asking for it to be met with application of the rules the way that would be for any other player," Daigneault continued.
Williams has things he could do better, attacking the ring stronger and going up with more force, but the Thunder bench boss is right, the Thunder should see its rising star at the free throw line a lot more.
If and when that change comes it not only boosts Williams' individual offense, but improves the OKC Thunder's unit as a whole.
