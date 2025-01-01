OKC Thunder Defeats Timberwolves for Franchise-Record 12th Straight Victory
The Oklahoma City Thunder grinded out a 113-105 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves for its 12th consecutive regular-season win, tying a franchise record.
Oklahoma City outscored Minnesota 36-10 in the last 8:30 of the third quarter — shooting 13-for-15 from the field, forcing 10 turnovers and allowing just three field goals. Gilgeous-Alexander racked up 19 points in the quarter on eight shot attempts, finishing a driving left-handed layup over Naz Reid as time expired.
Donte DiVincenzo swished a 28-foot 3-pointer with 3:55 remaining in the game, bringing the Timberwolves deficit down to four points. Reid secured an offensive rebound and put-back layup on the next possession.
The Thunder received a timely Cason Wallace steal leading to a wide-open Isaiah Hartenstein dunk, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander knocked down a catch-and-shoot three to put his team up six points with 1:48 left. Jalen Williams stole the ball from Reid for a breakaway slam under a minute remaining, sealing the game's result.
Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 40 points on 15-for-23 shooting, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Hartenstein tallied 15 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal. Jalen Williams scored 14 points on 6-for-12 shooting, adding seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
Anthony Edwards led Minnesota scorers with 20 points on 6-for-12 shooting, including 4-for-7 on 3-pointers. Reid recorded 19 points on 14 shots, eight rebounds and three blocks off the bench.
Statistic
Thunder
Timberwolves
Points
113
105
2-Pointers
30-for-53
24-for-41
3-Pointers
12-for-36
15-for-38
Free Throws
17-for-23
12-for-12
Turnovers
10
23
Offensive Rebounds
10
10
The Thunder started Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Hartenstein, Luguentz Dort and Wallace.
The Timberwolves started Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert.
Dort bounced in a mid-range jumper to start the game — Gilgeous-Alexander then scored the next eight Oklahoma City points. Conley swished an open triple from a Gobert perimeter screen and dropped in an early off-hand floater for the Timberwolves, whose defense kept the Thunder offense in check. Oklahoma City shot 1-for-10 from deep in the first quarter and trailed 24-21 at the break.
Gobert's interior presence made a significant difference, forcing Hartenstein into difficult floater looks and Oklahoma City drivers to take off-balance layups. The Thunder shot 9-for-23 on shots within 10 feet during the first half.
DiVincenzo and Reid each found Josh Minott for backdoor alley-oops to begin the second frame, as Oklahoma City's offensive struggles increased with Gilgeous-Alexander on the bench. Ajay Mitchell converted an and-one scoop over Gobert on the quarter's first possession, though the Thunder made one of its next five field-goal attempts before he checked back in.
Edwards went scoreless in the first quarter after making two well-earned free throws on the Timberwolves' opening possession, but he caught fire for 11 second-quarter points on 5-for-5 shooting — including three 3-pointers. Minnesota held a 52-46 lead at the half despite making six threes on 19 attempts and committing nine turnovers.
Coming out of halftime, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault employed an unsuccessful challenge on an out-of-bound play, as Jalen Williams committed a proximate foul on Randle, and called a timeout due to Dort and Hartenstein maintaining possession on the ground. Conley drilled 3-pointers on three straight possessions to expand the Timberwolves' lead to 12 points three and a half minutes into the third quarter.
Hartenstein fueled the Thunder's early fourth-quarter offense — he threw down an and-one alley-oop from Jalen Williams, drew four other free throws and found a cutting Aaron Wiggins for a wide-open layup.
Oklahoma City opens the new year at home against the LA Clippers this Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at 7 p.m. CST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.