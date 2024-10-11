OKC Thunder Forward Flashes Potential in Preseason Win
French forward Ousmane Dieng walked away from a Thunder win with a strong showing. After OKC's 117-89 win over the New Zealand Breakers, Dieng looks to solidify his role with the Thunder. His efficient 20-point outing surely helps his case.
Dieng went 7-for-16 from the field against the Breakers while hitting three of his seven attempts from the outside. He's shot around 42% from the perimeter in his three preseason games and his willingness to take the shots is encouraging.
His four other made field goals, outside of his three-point makes, were all around the rim. He made four of his seven attempts in the paint and added two mid-range misses to the total.
Defensively, he finished with two blocked shots. Dieng's on-ball defending was effective as well, as the Breaker forwards only scored 17 of their 89 points. His lengthy wingspan creates more potential for forced turnovers, which he did not do. The Thunder did force 13 as a team, so the group defensive effort was there.
What Thunder fans needed to see from Dieng was the ability to put the ball in the hoop, which he did last night. The former 2022 lottery pick has struggled to see the court his first two seasons, primarily because of his inability to score. He's looked confused and stiff at times his first two seasons, with ball-handling and decision making troubles.
Dieng's turned the ball over only six times in the preseason, two of which came last night. Cleaning up small problems like such is a surefire way to solidify more playing time.
As the Thunder's core has developed the past three seasons, it's looked like, at times, as if Dieng was falling behind. A string of good preseason performances is helping his case to earn more playing time for the Thunder looking ahead to the regular season.
Dieng, at his peak form, presents himself as an unusually large, more modern stretch wing. His 6-foot-10 frame for the small or power forward position, combined with his mobility and flashes of fluidity, was the appeal to selecting him in the lottery. As he continues to find his feet offensively, which appears to be improving, his length and instincts on defense are almost always on display.
If Dieng can continue to knock down his perimeter shots, improve his shot selection and remain efficient, some sort of role on the Thunder roster will emerge for him.
