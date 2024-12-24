OKC Thunder Pull Away in Fourth Quarter, Beat Washington Wizards 123-105
The Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Washington Wizards 123-105, winning the fourth quarter by 14 points. Oklahoma City racked up 15 steals, nine blocks and allowed just 42 second-half points.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 39 points in the final three quarters, finishing with 41 points on 14-for-25 shooting. He added nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks on a game-high +25 plus-minus.
Rookie Ajay Mitchell produced the first double-double of his career: 16 points on 6-for-7 shooting and 11 rebounds. The Thunder bench scored 42 points during the game.
Jalen Williams tallied 17 points on 18 shots, seven rebounds, four assists and a steal, while Isaiah Hartenstein racked up 16 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
Jaylin Williams, active for the first time this season, checked in with 9:41 remaining in the second quarter to a loud ovation from the home crowd. He made his first field-goal attempt — an above-the-break three from Alex Caruso that forced a Wizards timeout.
Jordan Poole scored 31 points on 20 shots to lead Wizards scorers. Jonas Valanciunas recorded 12 points, 15 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
Factor
Thunder
Wizards
Points
123
105
Effective FG%
49.1%
48.4%
Turnovers
12
19
Offensive Rebounds
19
13
Free Throws
19-for-22
17-for-20
Oklahoma City started Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Hartenstein, Luguentz Dort and Isaiah Joe.
The Wizards started Poole, Malcolm Brogdon, Carlton Carrington, Justin Champagnie and Valanciunas. It's worth noting, Kyle Kuzma, Alexandre Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly did not play for Washington.
Joe drained a step-back triple for the night's first points and drew a flagrant foul on another 3-point attempt to bolster the Thunder's early offense. The Wizards missed their first six field-goal attempts before Valanciunas banked in a mid-range jumper, starting a 13-for-15 team shooting run that contained three transition layups and five 3-pointers.
Jalen Williams scored 11 first-quarter points for Oklahoma City, with all five made field goals in the paint — including two unconventional and-ones with the ball already dislodged. Gilgeous-Alexander recorded his first points in the quarter's closing seconds, a turnaround jumper over Poole to bring the Thunder within three points. Washington shot 5-for-9 from downtown and led 32-29 after 12 minutes.
Gilgeous-Alexander converted a top-of-the-key three to start a 15-0 Thunder run. Ajay Mitchell racked up five points on one possession, scoring a goaltended and-one layup and swishing a corner triple on a pinpoint Cason Wallace feed from the ensuing rebound.
With three minutes left in the second quarter, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault successfully challenged a transition Hartenstein charge that would have handed Washington possession. The big man made both following free throws, as Champagnie's blocking foul put Oklahoma City into the bonus.
Poole splashed a 36-footer seven seconds before halftime for three of his 22 efficient first-half points. Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting in the second quarter, helping Oklahoma City win the period by seven. The Thunder led 67-63 at the half, grabbing eight offensive rebounds and forcing 11 Wizards turnovers in the first two quarters.
Hartenstein converted a pick-and-roll floater and putback layup for the Thunder's first four third-quarter points, though Champagnie and Carrington responded with back-to-back 3-pointers. Washington continued to torch the nets coming out of the break, making five threes on nine third-quarter attempts.
Jalen Williams made a step-back 2-pointer, driving layup and threw a lob to Hartenstein on consecutive possessions to extend the Oklahoma City lead to six points. Neither team scored in the third quarter after Gilgeous-Alexander converted an and-one layup with 2:36 remaining. The Thunder maintained a 91-87 advantage with 12 minutes to go.
Oklahoma City executed an 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter, highlighted by Alex Caruso's rampant hustle and capped by an Ajay Mitchell swished triple. Gilgeous-Alexander reached 38 points with a behind-the-back move that put the home team up by 21 points.
The Thunder heads back on the road to take on the Indiana Pacers this Thursday, Dec. 26 at 6 p.m. CST.
