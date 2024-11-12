OKC Thunder G-League Forward Could Add Big Man Depth Amidst Injuries
Chet Holmgren's injury was nothing short but disappointing for the OKC Thunder. He was brewing a great season, averaging 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and two assists before going down. His absence creates a massive hole in the roster, not having anybody to slot in as a true big man.
That's where rookie Malevy Leons comes in. Leons, a 6-foot-9 rookie who spent three college years at Bradley, brings a unique skill set to the court. In college, he proved he could score both in the paint and from the perimeter, while also rebounding at a high level. Most notably, Leons has an excellent motor that gets him up and down the court efficiently.
“I just try to be a high motor player," Leons said. "Can never go wrong if you go 100%.”
That motor, intensity and rebounding ability was on full display in Leons' first game with the OKC Blue, posting 19 points, 21 rebounds, two assists and two blocks against the Texas Legends, in a game they won 102-100. Everything about Leon's stat line against the Legends truly reflects what he could provide in the absence of OKC's star big man.
As a result of his standout performance against the Legends, the Thunder recalled Leons to the NBA team. He may go back down, but it's now possible that Leons' gets his opportunity to replicate his performance.
A hefty 21 rebounds for any player in the NBA or G-League is quite a large amount, but for Leons to do it at his height is even more impressive. By no means is Leon small, but his positioning and instincts for securing rebounds are a special trait of his. His ability to get more rebounds gives whoever he plays with more possessions and more chances to score, which is helpful to any team.
“It felt like I played two games today. After the first quarter, I thought it was the first half already," Leons said after the win over the Legends. "We got more possessions over here because we play way quicker and it works in my favor”
Leons' intensity and hustle haven't gone unnoticed by his coaching staff. OKC Blue head coach Kameron Woods made it clear that Leons' energy every day is crucial to the team's performance.
“He’s incredible. He plays so hard," Woods said. "He’s versatile… His ability to play harder than anybody else was pulling us, keeping us in the game.”
Leons is not the most polished NBA player yet by any means, but his height and rebounding ability could certainly help the Thunder at this moment. OKC won its most recent game against the LA Clippers 134-128, but they won't always be able to rely on hot offensive performances each night, similar to what they got from guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Gilgeous-Alexander posted a career-high 45 points leading OKC to victory, but by a small margin.
The win might have been by a small amount, but the Clippers destroyed OKC in the rebounding category. They finished with 47 rebounds compared to OKC's 29, with six more offensive rebounds than the Thunder and 12 more defensive ones.
It's hard to imagine the rebounding struggle going away as long as both Holmgren and backup center Isaiah Hartenstein are unavailable. The return of one or another, or both will certainly make that impact but until then, OKC might find it best to rely on a younger, developmental option to provide some size and rebounding down low.
