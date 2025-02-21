OKC Thunder Have Luxury of Cruising to Top Seed, Magic Number 14
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Utah Jazz in its first game back from the NBA All-Star Break. With a 44-10 record, Oklahoma City has positioned itself to cruise to the No. 1 overall seed.
The Thunder's magic number is 14, on Feb. 21. That is a perfect illustration of how excellent they have been this season. Oklahoma City would have to go 14-14 in the final 28 games with Denver and/or Memphis going 28-0 in that span for the Thunder to lose the top seed out West.
Oklahoma City has shown an ability to beat the teams they are supposed to, which will lead to a better than .500 mark in this span to grab the No. 1 seed for the second straight season.
The Thunder are only 17 wins away from tying the franchise's season high wins mark (61) and 18 away from topping it over the course of the next 28 games.
Another bonus for the Thunder beyond just its eight game cushion is the health turning a corner. Oklahoma City for the first time all season will play a game with its top rotational pieces available in Utah on Friday. If this can remain the case over the course of the next 28 tilts, the Thunder could be even better.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.