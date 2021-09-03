Thunder Ink Vit Krejci To Multi-Year Deal

The Thunder have officially signed their former second-round pick to a multi-year contract.

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Friday that they have signed Vít Krejci to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

The Czech guard was selected 37th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards but the Thunder acquired his rights in a trade that night. He fits the mold of the tall, positionless roster OKC is looking to build out.

The 6-foot-8 prospect didn’t play all of last season as he recovered from an ACL injury during the 2019-20 season in Spain. Krejci was on the OKC Blue roster last season, but didn’t travel with the team to the G League as he continued to rehab his knee.

Last month, he traveled with the team to NBA Summer League in Las Vegas but didn’t play.

Krejci played 37 games in the 2019-20 season with Casademont Zaragoza in the Spanish ACB, Basketball Champions League and Spanish Cup. During that time, he averaged 3.2 points and 1.2 rebounds on 55.4 percent shooting in just 9.2 minutes per game.

While it’s still unclear whether he’ll spend more time in the NBA with the Thunder or in the G League with the Blue, Krejci is a fascinating prospect. Similar to OKC’s recent first-round pick Josh Giddey, he’s a jumbo guard who can do a lot of things.

