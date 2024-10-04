Thunder Newcomer Issues High Praise for Organization
The Oklahoma City Thunder have long been lofted as one of the top organizations in the league since relocating to Oklahoma City in 2008.
This summer, the OKC Thunder inked their largest free agent pact in club history luring Isaiah Hartenstein away from the New York Knicks via a three-year $87 Million Dollar Pact.
Hartenstein is the latest end line to issue high praise to the OKC Thunder as he spoke to the local media on this week.
“I always heard great things about the organization but then now to see it on a day-to-day basis, it’s all true. The way they take care of the players, the way they also take care of your family, is top-notch," Hartenstein said following training camp on Thursday.
These are sentiments echoed by Oklahoma City Thunder Guard two-way guard Adam Flagler on Monday at the teams annual Media Day as the Baylor guard joined the organization midway through the season a year ago after an injury.
"I think that everybody from top to bottom is very personable, so being able to have conversation and dialogue and be able to pick anybody from top to bottom in the organization's brain, staff, whether it's our chefs, whoever it may be, being able to have those had relationships and interactions is huge," Flagler Said, "It's easy to get consumed in our profession and just going out and just playing basketball, but we're a lot more than just playing basketball. I think we all prioritize just going out there and building relationships and making sure we know each other."
The Oklahoma City Thunder begin their preseason stint on Oct. 7 in San Antonio against the Spurs which tips off a three game in four night stint.
