OKC Thunder: Jalen Williams Reflects on All-Star Selection
Jan. 30, 2025, was an anticipated day for Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams. While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had already been announced as a 2025 All-Star starter, a no-brainer result given his dominance this season, Williams was up against a stacked Western Conference frontcourt for reserve spots — Anthony Davis, Victor Wembanyama, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Alperen Sengun had not yet been selected.
The NBA on TNT crew broke the news on live television that night: Williams was in.
"I was really excited hearing my name," Williams said.
Through 46 games, Williams has averaged 21.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals. Those are all career bests, though his efficiency has dropped noticeably on increased volume. He is shooting a career-low 52.8% on twos, 34.6% on 3-pointers and 78.1% at the free-throw line.
Still, Williams has been the No. 2 option behind Gilgeous-Alexander on a 40-9 Thunder team — good for the NBA's best record. Davis was traded to the Dallas Mavericks last week, so Oklahoma City is the only Western Conference team with multiple All-Stars.
"A lot of it, I attribute to my team," Williams said. "I think where we are helped out with that a lot."
Williams has also been a difference-maker on a Thunder defense that has achieved the league's best defensive rating (103.9) by a whopping 4.4 points. His playmaking on that end comes with guarding all five positions in certain lineups. Oklahoma City head coach Mark Daigneault credited his motor, added strength and ability to learn personnel.
"His feel for the game — you can tell he just understands it on both ends of the floor," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "Once you have feel and you can do things out there, timing-wise, that you just can't teach, all the other stuff comes and you grow. That's what we've seen with Jalen."
Gilgeous-Alexander said he knew Williams would be a really good player after his initial Summer League games.
"He's proven me right so far," Gilgeous-Alexander said.
The Thunder has five more games before the All-Star break, including clashes against the No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies, No. 6 Miami Heat and No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves. Williams might have earned monumental recognition, but his mentality remains focused on the ultimate prize.
"We have so many more important games that I really haven't thought about it too much," Williams said.
Williams and the Thunder play the Toronto Raptors tonight at 7 p.m. CST. Chet Holmgren, who Oklahoma City also selected in the 2022 NBA Draft, will make his return from a right hip fracture.
