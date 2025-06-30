OKC Thunder: Jalen Williams to Undergo Wrist Surgery
Per Thunder GM Sam Presti at his end-of-season press conference, star Jalen Williams is set to undergo wrist surgery this offseason.
Presti confirmed that Williams tore a ligament in his wrist on April 9 versus the Suns, and will require surgery to move forward. The Thunder decision-maker also noted that Williams should be back before the start of next year’s regular season.
Presti, speaking to the media for the final time in the 2024-25 season, touched on how impressed with Williams he was for fighting through the injury — which was mostly kept under wraps — to end the season.
Williams saw his best season to date, scoring 21.6 points, nabbing 5.3 rebounds, dishing 5.1 assists and nabbing 1.6 steals per game, earning a variety of accolades in the process. He earned his first All-Star bid, first First-Team All Defense selection, and capped if off in making the All-NBA Third Team.
He was obviously vital to the Thunder’s title win as well, going for 40 points in an essential must-win Game 5. But he added his stingy, two-way play for the entirety of the postseason.
The wrist was an obvious bother to Williams throughout all four series, with him wearing a splint through practices and warmups, and favoring it throughout games.
Having earned their first title win since relocation, Oklahoma City will again look to contend next year, with Williams being a large part of that.