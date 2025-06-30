Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder: Jalen Williams to Undergo Wrist Surgery

Thunder star Jalen Williams is set to undergo wrist surgery this offseason.

Derek Parker

Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) reacts after a play against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) reacts after a play against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Per Thunder GM Sam Presti at his end-of-season press conference, star Jalen Williams is set to undergo wrist surgery this offseason.

Presti confirmed that Williams tore a ligament in his wrist on April 9 versus the Suns, and will require surgery to move forward. The Thunder decision-maker also noted that Williams should be back before the start of next year’s regular season.

Presti, speaking to the media for the final time in the 2024-25 season, touched on how impressed with Williams he was for fighting through the injury — which was mostly kept under wraps — to end the season.

Williams saw his best season to date, scoring 21.6 points, nabbing 5.3 rebounds, dishing 5.1 assists and nabbing 1.6 steals per game, earning a variety of accolades in the process. He earned his first All-Star bid, first First-Team All Defense selection, and capped if off in making the All-NBA Third Team.

He was obviously vital to the Thunder’s title win as well, going for 40 points in an essential must-win Game 5. But he added his stingy, two-way play for the entirety of the postseason.

The wrist was an obvious bother to Williams throughout all four series, with him wearing a splint through practices and warmups, and favoring it throughout games.

Having earned their first title win since relocation, Oklahoma City will again look to contend next year, with Williams being a large part of that.

feed

Published |Modified
Derek Parker
DEREK PARKER

Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020 and has experience working in print, video, and radio.

Home/News