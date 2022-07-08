OKC Thunder: Las Vegas Summer League Preview

The Thunder will play five games over the next week in Las Vegas.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are participating in two different summer leagues this month. The team just wrapped up a three-day event in Salt Lake City and will now head to Las Vegas for a five-game summer league.

The Thunder went 2-1 in Utah, which gives them quite a bit of momentum entering Las Vegas.

This next event will take place through July 17, as all 30 NBA teams compete. Oklahoma City’s recent top pick Chet Holmgren should be the star of the roster and will look to build upon his dominant showing earlier in the week.

The Thunder’s first game will be on Saturday against Jabari Smith Jr. and the Houston Rockets.

Saturday, July 9: Houston Rockets - 7pm CST

Monday, July 11: Orlando Magic - 8pm CST

Wednesday, July 13: Sacramento Kings - 7pm CST

Friday, July 15: Golden State Warriors - 6pm CST

Following these first four games, Oklahoma City will play a fifth and final contest. The two teams with the best records will meet in the championship on July 17. Everyone else will play a fifth game on July 16 or 17.

All games will be nationally televised on the ESPN family of networks and NBA TV.

Following the close of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, the offseason will continue and we won’t see many of these prospects play again until the preseason.

