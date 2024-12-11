OKC Thunder Lead Mavericks at Half of Tight NBA Cup Game
On Tuesday night, two Western Conference titans in the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in quarterfinal NBA Cup Play. Through the first half, 57-54.
Dallas got off to a hot start while simultaneously stifling the OKC effort, quickly leading 8-0 behind guard Kyrie Irving’s five points. The home team swiftly cut into the lead, though, behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s timely buckets.
The Thunder followed up Dallas’ hot start with a 15-1 run of their own, largely due to Gilgeous-Alexander and a pair of triples from Luguentz Dort.
From there, Oklahoma City put its foot on the pedal, eventually ending the opening frame with a 32-24 lead. Superstar Luka Doncic finished the quarter shooting just 1-for-5, while Gilgeous-Alexander led the game with a fiery 16 points.
The second quarter was a competitive one, with the teams trading blows throughout. A pair of Kenrich Williams triples deep into the frame would give OKC a small lead.
Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 18 points. Williams led the Thunder bench with nine, and Naji Marshall led Dallas off the bench with 14.
The winner of Tuesday’s game between Oklahoma City and Dallas will face off against the winner of Wednesday’s Rockets-Warriors matchup in continued NBA Cup play. The respective losers will face off in a Sunday matchup.
Milwaukee defeated the Orlando Magic on the Eastern side of the bracket Tuesday night, and will wait to play the winner of the Hawks and Knicks.
The second half of Thunder-Mavericks will continue on TNT following the break.
