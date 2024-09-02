OKC Thunder's Longest Home Stand Offers a Plethora of Great Games
The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen their schedule unveiled for the 2024-24 season. A campaign many believe will be not only be a successful one but has the chance to end in the ultimate win with the Thunder holding the second best odds to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy lagging behind just the Boston Celtics.
With the OKC Thunder fresh off a 57-win team which captured the No. 1 seed and the team’s first playoff series win since 2016, the Thunder went out and made vast improvements. adding Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein this summer Oklahoma City address two of their biggest weaknesses from a year ago.
As the 2024-25 NBA season inches closer, the excitement mounts as this is quickly becoming one of the most anticipated basketball seasons ever in Bricktown.
With the release of the schedule, Thunder fans can rush to pencil in their winter plans including when will be the best time to head to the Paycom Center.
Perhaps the most exciting stretch of the season comes in the month of November where the new toy feeling isn’t out of this Thunder season yet and Oklahoma City enjoys their longest home stand a six game stretch from Nov. 8-17 where they take on five postseason teams from a year ago.
It starts with a clash against the Houston Rockets who roster a fun young core looking
To get over the hump and two bitter fanbases who will put way too much stock into this early season tilt.
Then a back-to-back set on Nov. 10-11 taking on the Warriors and Clippers has a pair of stars projected to come to town with Steph Curry and Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers game offers a double wammy with the Thunder owning the Clippers draft pick each win over them feels like double.
The home stand wraps up with games that need no explanations, a matchup against the Pelicans who the Thunder swept a year ago, the Suns with Kevin Durant coming to town and Dallas Mavericks who ousted the Bricktown boys a year ago from the postseason with plenty of star power.
This stretch, no matter which game you pick, will offer fans a fun experience at the Paycom Center.
