OKC Thunder: Lonzo Ball Could Be Perfect Free Agent Target

In terms of free agent options, there may not be anyone better than Lonzo Ball for the OKC Thunder.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a pivotal offseason ahead of them. Even outside of the draft, they're projected to have up plenty of money to spend in free agency to expedite their rebuild.

One name they should consider is Lonzo Ball of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ball, just 23 years old, will be a restricted free agent, meaning the Pelicans can match any offer sheet to retain him or even use him as a sign-and-trade piece.

As reported on Tuesday by The Athletic's Shams Charania, New Orleans is unlikely to match a significant offer sheet on Ball.

With some of the most projected cap space of any team this offseason, the Thunder could really make a move to acquire the rising star. While there will be plenty of teams willing to offer Ball big money, OKC could perhaps outpay the market.

From a fit standpoint, Ball would be perfect next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

This would give the Thunder two jumbo guards with high IQ, great vision, playmaking and defensive upside. Neither of the guys have to have the ball in their hands to be effective on offense and both are comfortable playing on or off the ball. With all of that in mind, they're a perfect match for the backcourt duo of the future in Oklahoma City.

If the Thunder are going to spend money on a free agent, why not use it on a guy who's still young and fits the timeline?

Ball has improved as a player in every one of his NBA seasons, having a career year in the 2020-21 season. He averaged 14.6 points, 5.7 assist and 4.8 rebounds per game. He's also turned into an effective 3-point threat, shooting 37.8 percent from deep on 8.3 attempts per contest.