OKC Thunder: Making an Early All-Star Case for Jalen Williams
The 2025 NBA All-Star Game does not tip off until exactly 10 weeks from today, though there are dozens of players in the league who have established strong All-Star Cases — including Jalen Williams.
Williams recorded 27 points on 63.7% true shooting, six rebounds, five assists and four steals on a game-high plus-18 to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New Orleans Pelicans 119-109 Saturday night. That all-around performance resulted in a 21.4 game score, his 10th-highest out of 23 games.
Let's dive into why Williams deserves to make his All-Star debut this February.:
The Counting Stats
Williams has racked up 22.0 points per game, 6.1 rebounds per game and 5.0 assists per game on 60.3% true shooting.
Only nine players averaged at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists per game on 60% true shooting last year: Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Zion Williamson and Jimmy Butler.
Six of the nine were All-Stars, including all five Western Conference starters. Irving met all four requirements in his most recent All-Star season (2022-23), while Williamson and Butler were 0.4 rebounds per game (2022-23) and 0.8% true shooting (2021-22) away in their most recent All-Star campaigns, respectively.
The six other players on the list this year are Antetokounmpo, Jokic, Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyler Herro, Stephen Curry and Domantas Sabonis — in other words, three MVP contenders, two former All-Stars and a breakout scorer.
Williams is also picking up 2.1 steals per game (No. 2 in NBA) while committing just 2.1 turnovers per game, rounding out his counting statistics nicely.
The Advanced Stats
Williams' efficient statistical profile becomes even more favorable in comprehensive metrics. His 7.2 Box Plus-Minus (No. 6 in NBA) exclusively incorporates widely available numbers such as points, rebounds, assists, steals and 3-pointers. The official scale puts a 4.0 BPM into All-Star consideration and a 6.0 BPM as an All-NBA season.
Dunks and Threes' Estimated Plus Minus, which measures defense with much more nuance, considers Williams (+5.7) the fourth-most impactful player in the league this season. His 4.0 estimated wins — based on EPM and minutes played — only trail Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum, Franz Wagner and Jokic.
Basketball Index's LEBRON, which combines box score data with on-off impact data, views Williams (+3.82) as the eighth-most impactful NBA player this season. Even DARKO's Daily Plus-Minus, a projection metric that estimates player impact with constantly updated data — while taking much longer to stabilize — ranks Williams as the 24th-most impactful player in the league.
The Winning
Western Conference No. 1 seeds have averaged 2.2 All-Stars in the last 10 seasons. The 2016-17 Golden State Warriors had four players selected (Curry, Thompson, Durant, Green), while the 2022-23 Nuggets (Jokic) and 2023-24 Thunder (Gilgeous-Alexander) ended up with one.
Recent years do not inspire much confidence for Williams' case, but his individual numbers and two-way impact provide a much stronger overall case than top seeds' supporting players who did not make the previous two All-Star Games, including Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Chet Holmgren.
The Thunder are currently 2.5 games better than any other team in their conference, a valuable early cushion that makes proper credit to Williams inevitable and undeniable.
The Availability
The final piece to the puzzle is availability, which happens to be the best ability. Williams, like his superstar teammate Gilgeous-Alexander, has not missed a game for Oklahoma City this season.
Williams and the Thunder take on the Dallas Mavericks in the Emirates NBA Cup quarterfinals this Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 8:30 p.m. CST.
