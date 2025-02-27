OKC Thunder Sees Another Game Added to National TV Slate
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been one of the best teams in the NBA in this past two seasons and are waltzing its way to the No. 1 seed for the second straight campaign.
Though, despite the Thunder's success, the NBA has been behind the curve on stocking the National TV slate full of Oklahoma City contests. However, the league has gotten things back in order with its flexed scheduling, including with an upcoming game in early March.
On March 8, the Oklahoma City Thunder will travel back to Beale Street to take on the Memphis Grizzlies, in a battle of the Western Conference's top two seeds, has been moved to National TV.
This tilt will take place on ESPN with a brand new start time of 8:30 PM CT, on Wednesday night. The two sides play for a final time on March 27 inside the Paycom Center in a game currently scheduled for regional networks.
The Oklahoma City Thunder sit with a 47-11 record as the Grizzlies check in at 38-20 - nine games back of OKC for the No. 1 seed as things sit currently.
This matchup will have plenty of star power as the Thunder will not be on the second night of a back-to-back signaling a look at the double big lineup going up against Zach Edey and Jaren Jackson Jr. in the front court. Then, the Ja Morant-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander battle is always must-see TV and Oklahoma City's chance to salt away a season-series win if they pull off the March 8 tilt.
