OKC Thunder's NBA Cup Run Shows Christmas Game Snub was Mistake
Oklahoma City will be showcased in Vegas during the NBA Cup, but it will be away from the league’s premier day.
On Tuesday, the Thunder beat the Dallas Mavericks to punch their ticket to the NBA Cup semifinal in Vegas. They’ll have a chance to beat the Houston Rockets on Saturday and play for the grand prize.
While the NBA Cup is nothing close to a championship, it recognizes some of the best teams early in the season and can help a team build season-long momentum. Of course, the Thunder have established themselves as one of the top teams in the league and are the favorite to win the West when May comes around.
Despite having one of the most exciting young teams in the league, the Thunder will be spending Christmas Day at home. Already dealing with the rarity of missing out on a Christmas game as a No. 1 seed the previous year, the Thunder’s NBA Cup run has only solidified their status among the league’s elite.
Oklahoma City has been away from the court on Christmas for six straight seasons, not making an appearance since Russell Westbrook’s last season with the team in 2018. While the team is poised for plenty of appearances over the next decade, the Thunder will have to wait at least one more year.
The Thunder aren’t the only team in Vegas that felt disrespected by the league’s Dec. 25 slate. None of the four semifinalists will be in action on Christmas. While the other three teams combined to win two playoff games last season, Oklahoma City became the youngest team to win a playoff series.
Still, the Thunder will have a chance to earn an 83rd game if they can beat the Rockets. And considering the prize that comes with game 83, the Thunder probably won’t have a problem with staying at home on Christmas and counting their money.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.