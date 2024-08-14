OKC Thunder No. 2 in Championship Odds
Oklahoma City had a big time offseason and the basketball world has taken notice. The Thunder, fresh off a 57-win season and a first round series sweep, the team didn’t need to do much. Regardless of what happened this offseason, Oklahoma City was universally recognized as one of the NBA’s top teams. The front office went above and beyond, though, cementing Oklahoma City’s spot as a firm contender.
The Thunder signed an All-Defensive caliber player in Alex Caruso and the best big man on the market in Isaiah Hartenstein. Both players are viewed as near perfect role players that could excel in any system. The Thunder’s system makes the fit even better. Mark Daigneault’s style of basketball will fit Caruso and Hartenstein like a glove.
Oklahoma City’s two glaring weaknesses in the playoffs a season ago were front court depth and Josh Giddey’s struggles. Management responded by patching both issue up completely and taking the team to a new level.
According to BetUS Sportsbook, Oklahoma City’s odds will be sky high to start the season. This is the first year of true expectations for this young Thunder team, and they’re steep off the bat. Oklahoma City will enter the season with the second best odds to win the NBA championship at +750 — right behind the defending champion Celtics at +325. Behind the Thunder, the Sixers open up at +800 after acquiring Paul George, trailed closely by the Nuggets at +850. The top five is rounded out by the Knicks at +850 too.
Based on preseason lines and expectations, Oklahoma City should have the conference’s best shot to make it out of the West. The Nuggets, along with the Timberwolves and Mavericks, will be near the top too. But the Thunder’s star power, depth, and team chemistry will play a huge part in their rise to the top.
The media has taken notice, expectations are high, and the pieces are in place. Now, Oklahoma City has to go out and make it happen.
