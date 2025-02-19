OKC Thunder Offense Continues to Climb In Recent Weeks
The Oklahoma City Thunder are sitting atop the Western Conference with a 44-10 record that features a historic defense and a top ten offense in the sport. While the defense, which adjusted for era is the best of all time, has been the headline stealer so far this season, the Thunder's offense is climbing at the right time as we sit at the All-Star Break.
Overall, the Thunder are fifth in points per game, sixth in offensive rating, 17th in 3-point percentage, ninth in field goal percentage and 29th in free throw attempts per game league-wide this season.
If you just look at the last ten games, those numbers shoot up to fourth in points per game, third in offensive rating, 13th in 3-point percentage, ninth in field goal percentage and 16th in free throw attempts per game.
This is in large part due to the role players piling up better stats. Isaiah Joe is shooting the lights out of the gym since Jan. 1, Aaron Wiggins has been a top notch scorer since Feb. 1 and the rest of the supporting cast has looked more comfortable in their role with Mark Daigneault in recent weeks.
Now, with Chet Holmgren back in the fold, as he kicks the rest off, the Thunder rising star can help elevate this offense as well. Holmgren not only is a three-level scorer at his best, but his gravity helps take defenders off of others and pick-and-pop trait frees the lanes for the Thunder's drive and cut style.
