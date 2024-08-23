OKC Thunder Offseason Amongst Most Effective in NBA
After grabbing the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and reaching the second round of the playoffs, the only logical step forward for the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2024 offseason was to build on its success.
It was a massive jump from 42 wins the previous season to a grand total of 57, jumpstarting Oklahoma City to true championship contention much sooner than most expected. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put together another MVP-caliber season, Chet Holmgren performed as one of the NBA's best rookies and the rest of the roster finally came together as a complete team.
Not everything was perfect, though. Several issues arose for the Thunder that caused its demise against the Dallas Mavericks, especially when it came to rebounding and offensive consistencies. To remain a true contender this season, it had to make some key adjustments.
First came with addressing Josh Giddey's place within the roster. His season was constantly up and down, leading to questions about his fit and future in the lineup moving forward. Once the offseason began, Oklahoma City didn't hesitate to move on from who seemed to be an integral part of its core to bring a better fit.
The Thunder acquired guard Alex Caruso from the Chicago Bulls in June in a one-for-swap with Giddey, adding one of the best 3&D players in the entire league. He shot 40% from behind the arc last season, along with All-Defensive second team level defense. Giddey struggled to space the floor and fit it in the offense, but Caruso should be a seamless fit.
Once free agency hit, Oklahoma City brought its biggest free agency signing in the entirety of its franchise's history: Isaiah Hartenstein. The former New York Knick is both an elite paint defender and rebounder, which it was desperately lacking outside of Holmgren. The addition brings a player that can both share the court and play behind the franchise center, making the linuep even more dynamic.
Plus with some draft picks — Dillon James and Ajay Mitchell will play, Nikola Topic will miss the season due to injury — the Thunder has improved a roster that already ranked amongst the league's best. A lot of teams struggle to do that in one offseason, but Oklahoma City had an effective enough summer to maintain success.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.