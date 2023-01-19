OKC Thunder on Pace to Have Second-Best January Stretch in Franchise History

Oklahoma City is in the midst of a four game win streak and continue to blow away expectations.

Oklahoma City is on pace to have one of the best January’s in franchise history.

Since moving to Oklahoma City from Seattle the team's best winning percentage in January has been .813 in the 2015-16 season. This season, OKC has been scorching hot in the month, winning four in a row and holding a .778 winning percentage this month.

The last time the team posted a winning margin that high, Kevin Durant was amidst his final season in OKC. Oklahoma City made it to the Western Conference Finals and finished 55-27.

The number is way up from the .500 record they posted in January a year ago. The hot stretch has also moved OKC one game away from being .500 on the season.

It is highly unlikely OKC replicates the same success as they did in the 15-16 season but the improvement is clear.

Oklahoma City’s rebuild has drawn criticism from some around the league, but have shown many strides forward this season and continue to contend with playoff caliber teams.

With four games remaining in the month of January OKC has the chance to be above .500 in January for the first time since 2019-20. OKC was above .500 early in the season, but have now played themselves back into play-in contention.

OKC still has a lot of games to play, but they’ve already exceeded season win total predictions and continue to gain steam winning big games.

While the teams are vastly different with Russell Westbrook and Durant replaced with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, they’re similar in the sense of success. OKC has passed many benchmarks this season and this month is another one.

