NBA Playoffs: OKC Thunder Full Second Round Schedule Released
The Oklahoma City Thunder have advanced to the second round for the first time since 2016. The Thunder are still waiting to learn their opponent for the Western Conference Semi-Finals as the NBA announces the entire Round 2 slate.
As the OKC Thunder swept the New Orleans Pelicans they will have a full seven days off between Game 4 of the Pelicans series and Game 1 of the second round.
Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks will look to close out the L.A. Clippers in Game 6 on Friday. However, there is a chance their first round tango extends to Sunday, May 5.
A Game 7 would put the advancing team at an extreme rest disadvantage heading into the second round.
With the NBA announcing this series will be played every other day during the first four contests - with just one consecutive off-day stint baked in, there would be no pathway to the reeling weary foes recovering should a Game 7 on Sunday be necessary.
The NBA announced the lone consecutive off days will be a two-day break between Game 5 and Game 6.
Three games (2, 4 and 5) have yet to be assigned tip times, while all have been mapped out with broadcasts.
Games 1, 4, 5 and 7 will be featured on TNT while Games 2, 3 and 6 will be sandwiched on ESPN and ABC.
