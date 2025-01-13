OKC Thunder Role Players Continue to Perform Amidst Cam Johnson Trade Rumors
The Oklahoma City Thunder may have the best record in the Western Conference, but according to a recent report, the team is still looking to improve its roster.
According to a Jan. 4 article from Marcus Thompson II and Sam Amick of The Athletic, OKC is one of the teams looking to add Brooklyn Nets wing Cameron Johnson.
"Cameron Johnson is one of the hottest current names on the market. He’d fill a need as an extra shooting wing who could fit in versatile lineup combinations," the article reads. "Brooklyn's price tag has been steep and there are other teams (like the Sacramento Kings and Oklahoma City Thunder) that appear in hotter pursuit."
If Sam Presti and company make a trade to acquire Johnson, OKC would likely have to give up one of its role players in return. While there are no reports of who the Thunder would have to send back to Brooklyn in a hypothetical trade, it is likely that Aaron Wiggins or Isaiah Joe would be in the package.
Both players received extensions over the summer, which could help the Thunder match salaries and finalize a potential deal. Additionally, both Wiggins and Joe play their roles well and are still young rotational pieces who could help a rebuilding team.
Yet, despite Wiggins and Joe being potential trade pieces, the two have continued to play well and give Mark Daigneault valuable minutes off the bench. In OKC's most recent win against the Knicks, Joe had one of the best performances of his career, knocking down eight triples to finish with 31 points and helping the Thunder to a 25-point win against New York.
Wiggins followed Joe's performance with a 23-point, nine-rebound outing in Oklahoma City's 41-point victory against the Washington Wizards. Wiggins also had a big performance in the Thunder's Jan. 3 win against the Knicks, scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter and 19 points in the game to help propel OKC's comeback effort.
Since Thompson and Amick's initial article, the Thunder's pursuit of Johnson seems to have slowed, as recent report list the Memphis Grizzlies as a new contender to acquire the Nets' standout.
