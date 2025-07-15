OKC Thunder Rookie 'Born With' Elite Trait
The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen rookie Nikola Topic come out of the gate hot at NBA Summer League.
All eyes have been fixed on Topic as he returns to the hardwood after suffering an ACL tear before the 2024 NBA Draft that saw him land at No. 12 heading to Oklahoma City.
This was the first chance to see Topic in an NBA environment and of course has led to overreactions. Later this week, Thunder on SI will have a film break down of his summer session.
Though, one thing that has stood out above the rest is his ability to create advantages as an on-ball passer, getting the Thunder into comfortable offense and leading to an unbeaten record in Vegas after a three game tune up in Salt Lake City.
"I think just confidence-wise, I feel more confident. Going into a game, sleeping before a game," Topic said on his Summer League experience. "Just everything about that, I feel way more confident."
That passing is what made Topic a prospect many believed was top five in his class before the ACL injury. He has flashed that ceiling throughout the NBA Summer League thus far with a trait he feels is instinctual.
"I guess I'm just born with it," Topic said about his passing. "I learned a lot growing up. Played a lot against older players. Had my dad by my side and played against older playmakers having by my side to be my mentor. So I'd say all of that."