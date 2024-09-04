OKC Thunder’s Cason Wallace Spent the Offseason Bulking
Oklahoma City’s roster is deep from top to bottom this year, and for the first time in a long time, expectations are sky high. The Thunder are the favorites to make it out of the Western Conference and repeat last season’s regular season success.
Part of the lofty expectations are because of the offseason acquisitions in Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein. This is the first time we’ve seen the Thunder fully buy in on the team’s championship window and push a few chips in to race towards the top. Both players fill big holes for the Thunder and add important depth and experience. There’s a reason each one is considered one of the NBA’s best role players.
The biggest factor for the Thunder, though, is relying on internal development from the team’s young core. That’s a strategy that hasn’t wavered since the Thunder hit the reset button after the playoffs in the bubble. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s development story is one for the ages and both Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren seem to be on sky high trajectories too.
Last year’s lottery pick, Cason Wallace, is hoping to be next in line in Oklahoma City’s developmental success stories. Wallace is one of the few rookies that was able to contribute on a contending team a season ago and his role could be even bigger this season.
It appears he spent his offseason working on his craft and adding weight for a crucial season with the Thunder.
Wallace has reportedly added 13 pounds to his frame since he last took the court a season ago. He was one of the best point of attack defenders on Oklahoma City’s roster and an incredibly promising rookie perimeter defender. Added weight will help Wallace be more physical on the perimeter and offer positional versatility, too.
Oklahoma City should have the best defensive guard trio in the NBA with Lu Dort, Alex Caruso, and Wallace. If Wallace can come off the bench and offer the same defensive skillset as Dort, it would be trouble for opposing teams.
He has two fantastic defenders in front of him to learn from, and by the looks of it, he’s certainly taking his offseason seriously. It could be a big year for Thunder’s sophomore guard on deck.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.