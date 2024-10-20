OKC Thunder's Early Season Injuries Could Have Long-Term Benefits
Injuries have set Oklahoma City back before the season begins, but it might be for the best.
The Thunder tip off their season on Thursday in Denver, but they could be without a few key players. Jalen Williams, Kenrich Williams and Jaylin Williams’ statuses are unknown. Meanwhile, the team will be without new addition Isaiah Hartenstein for a few weeks.
Injuries are inevitable and part of the game. While it is not ideal to start the season below full strength, it gives the Thunder an opportunity to experiment.
These injuries are bound to be the first of many throughout an 82-game season. As long as the Thunder can avoid serious injuries, particularly to their stars, they will be in a good position.
Of course, the Thunder's championship aspirations could lead to another two months of basketball beyond the regular season. If the Thunder have poor injury luck in the postseason, these early games could be a perfect way to prepare.
The Thunder’s injuries have primarily impacted their big-man rotation, with Chet Holmgren being the only man in the middle until help returns. Those injuries will allow the Thunder to try various small-ball lineups when Holmgren is off the floor. Although the Thunder have gone small throughout Mark Daigneault’s tenure, Alex Caruso could add a new wrinkle to those lineups.
That could be especially valuable when the postseason rolls around. While the Thunder have the personnel to go big for the entire game when healthy, small ball will always be a weapon they can fall back on, considering their ability to force turnovers and get out in transition.
If Holmgren and/or Hartenstein find themselves in foul trouble in the postseason, the unconventional looks Oklahoma City will use early in the season could reappear. Mark Daigneault and the Thunder will be somewhat comfortable with those looks, albeit not in an ideal situation.
The Thunder’s offseason was defined by getting bigger, but they will get a unique opportunity to try small lineups they might not have had with a fully healthy squad.
