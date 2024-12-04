OKC Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named Western Conference Player of the Month
On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named the Western Conference Player of the Month for games played in October/November. The Thunder’s star has led the team’s charge to the top of the conference standings with a 15-5 record and a +10.0 point differential — second in the NBA behind the Boston Celtics.
The Player of the Month timeframe spanned 19 games for Gilgeous-Alexander, where he averaged 29.8 points, 6.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds. In typical SGA fashion, the Thunder’s superstar was ultra efficient shooting 50.4% from the floor and 85.5% from the free throw line while only turning the ball over 2.8 times per game. For a high usage playmaking guard, his ball security and turnover rate has been extremely impressive.
Included in the award winning stretch, Gilgeous-Alexander made a little history too. Per Thunder PR, he became the first player in NBA history to register 45+ points, 9+ assists, 5+ steals and 2+ blocks in a single game in a 134-128 win over the Clippers on November 11.
Coming off of back-to-back All-NBA First Team appearances, Gilgeous-Alexander had lofty expectations heading into a massive season. Oklahoma City was set to compete, and he would be the one leading the charge. And that’s exactly what has happened. SGA has been adding to his MVP resume and the Thunder looks like a bonafide contender — even with Chet Holmgren sidelined, the team continues to rack up wins.
Tuesday marks the second Player of the Month honor that Gilgeous-Alexander has received. With the incredible competition across the board in the West, and the talented players on each team, it's certainly an impressive feat for Gilgeous-Alexander.
His steady hand has guided the Thunder through stretches of injury, shooting slumps, and integration of outside talent. As long as he's leading the charge, though, Oklahoma City will be in a good spot.
