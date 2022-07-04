OKC Thunder: Salt Lake City Summer League Preview

The Thunder will play three games in the Salt Lake City Summer League this week.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be participating in two different summer leagues this month, with teams competing in both Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.

The first of these two circuits is the Salt Lake City league in Utah. For the Thunder, the plan is to send some of the players with at least one year of experience. As such, both Josh Giddey and Aleksej Pokusevski are expected to play in Salt Lake City, but not Las Vegas.

Taking place at Vivint Arena on July 5, 6, and 7 this summer league will feature the Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers and Thunder. Participating teams play in a round-robin game showcase where one is crowned the winner on the event's final day.

Oklahoma City will match up with each of these teams once over a three-day span. Three games in three days should prove to be valuable experience for these young guys and is a chance to showcase the development they’ve built up over the offseason to this point.

Tuesday, July 5: Utah Jazz - 8pm CST

Wednesday, July 6: Memphis Grizzlies - 6pm CST

Thursday, July 7: Philadelphia 76ers - 5pm CST

All games will be nationally televised on NBA TV, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU

After wrapping up the Salt Lake City circuit, Oklahoma City is set then pivot to the Las Vegas Summer League from July 7-17.

