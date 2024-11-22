Looking Into 2024-25 OKC Thunder Scoring Profile, Part One: Interior Scoring
The Oklahoma City Thunder have won 12 of their first 16 games this season, vaulting them to No. 2 in the early Western Conference standings. Their top-ranked defense — allowing 103.4 points per 100 non-garbage time possessions — is accentuating double-digit victory margins despite an offense that has reverted from third in the league to 13th.
The Thunder do not stand out for their volume or efficiency in any shot distance. They are attempting 32.9% of their field goals at the rim (18th in NBA) this season, making 64.5% (14th in NBA) of those attempts. While the team's perimeter role players do not produce above-average rim percentages, their primary scoring options are reliable close to the basket.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, coming off back-to-back All-NBA First Team selections, has produced another excellent scoring campaign so far. He is racking up 28.7 points per game on 56.0% shooting inside the arc, 33.7% from deep and 89.6% on free throws — good for a 61.5% true shooting percentage.
One key trait distinguishing Gilgeous-Alexander from other score-first guards is his consistent self-creation on rim attempts. This season, the two-time All-Star is driving a league-most 22.7 times per game, attempting 7.1 shots per game within five feet (third-most among guards) and making 4.9 shots per game within five feet (most among guards). His mobility, finishing ability with either hand
Jalen Williams has made many noticeable statistical improvements this season, including more scoring volume, rebounds and steals, and one going under the radar is his rim production. The third-year Williams is attempting over one more shot per game within five feet, shooting 65.6% on 96 total attempts — a percentage that would tie for 10th-highest among all teams. Williams' relative lack of free throws this season is explained partially by his transition prowess, as he has scored a team-high 101 transition points on 1.31 points per possession. His speed and length in the open court usually leads to good looks at the rim.
Oklahoma City will miss Chet Holmgren's rim consistency for the next two months or longer, as the sophomore big man had converted 30 of his 40 attempts within three feet this year before suffering a right hip fracture. Newly signed center Isaiah Hartenstein, who made his season debut Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, is likely to help the team down low.
Hartenstein made 68.8% of his 269 shots within five feet during his final season in New York, efficiency that only trailed Holmgren among this season's Thunder players. He made five of his eight (62.5%) rim attempts against Portland despite left hand rustiness from his preseason non-displaced fracture. Hartenstein's dunk frequency — over one per game last season — and extended floater touch are not quite as potent as what a healthy Holmgren provides, but his contributions on an Oklahoma City team without much size will be vital as the season moves forward.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.