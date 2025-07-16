OKC Thunder Superstar Adds Another Award at ESPYs
The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander add to his already impressive year. One that incldues his first NBA MVP award, a Western Conference Finals MVP, an NBA Finals MVP, a championship, a scoring title, another All-Star and All-NBA bid, a signature shoe release (and another, and another, and another, and another) capping it all over with a supermax extension.
Though, the accolades weren't done rolling in. On Wednesday during ESPN's basketball flagship show NBA Today, the pannel revealed the winner of the ESPY for the best NBA player in 2025. Gilgeous-Alexander bagged the honor as announced by host Malika Andrews.
This season, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 52% from the floor, 37% from beyond the arc and 89% from the charity stripe in 76 games.
OKC has watch its 27-year-old guard blossom into a bonafide superstar after continuing to develop with the Thunder. Going from fringe All-Star, to solidified All-Star, to MVP candidate and now actual MVP and champion. This is the third straight season of Gilgeous-Alexander making All-NBA, All-Star rosters and finishing top-five in MVP voting.
The Oklahoma City Thunder handed Gilgeous-Alexander a four-year deal worth $285 million deal this summer to cement his future in Bricktown.
ESPN will broadcast the ESPYs live at 7:00 PM CT on ESPN on Wednesday, July 16, where the superstar will again be announced the winner of this honor.