Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Tabbed as NBA MVP by League Executives
The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen themselves plastered all over the annual NBA dot com NBA General Manager survey. An interesting exercise where league decision-makers are peppered with questions about the state of the association.
From who will win the NBA Title and awards to who has the brightest future and everywhere in between, most answers from the General Managers dealt with the OKC Thunder in some way.
On Tuesday, it was revealed the Oklahoma City Thunder are not only the favorites to win the NBA Championship, but have the top vote-getter for the NBA's 2024-25 most valuable player award on their roster.
After two straight seasons finishing top-five in voting, including a runner-up honor a year ago, the league executives believe this season superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will break through for his first NBA MVP honor.
This lines up with Vegas, where Gilgeous-Alexander is a lock for the top three in preseason odds and with most national pundits who have be winning to predict the Thunder superstar as the MVP themselves.
The Thunder star has as good of a chance as anyone as possible voter fatigue sets in for Nikola Jokic.
Oklahoma City is primed to be the best team out West in the regular season with Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way as a walking efficient 30 point night.
If the Thunder go back-to-back as the No. 1 seed, and Gilgeous-Alexander maintains his efficiency and production, he should gardner plenty of MVP votes.
