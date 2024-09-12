Thunder Should Have Top Defense in NBA
After a 57 win season a year ago, which saw the Thunder nab the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and their first playoff series win since 2016, the team went out this summer and bolstered their roster.
Adding a big ticket free agent for the first time in franchise history by way of Isaiah Hartenstein who immediately fixes one of the few glaring holes on last year’s near 60 win team which finished with a top five offense and defense in the sport. On top of that move, OKC swapped out Josh Giddey - their wackiest fit from a year ago - for Alex Caruso who fits their squad like a glove as a two time all defensive member that can stroke it from beyond the arc.
This has led to the OKC Thunder catapulting their way to contender status with lofty expectations cast at their feet of being the favorites to win the West, and a popular pick to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy.
However, the expectations don’t end there, and OKC shouldn’t shy away from them. The Oklahoma City Thunder should also have the best defense in the NBA.
Adding Caruso next to Lu Dort hands Mark Daigneault the two best perimeter defenders in the league spelling them is Cason Wallace who flustered and frustrated opponents even in the postseason as a first year player. All of which anchored by Chet Holmgren who as a rookie protected the paint and shut down possessions at a high clip.
Now, with a legitimate back up five in Hartenstein, the Thunder can blank 48 minutes in rim protection on the back end.
Add in the versatility of Aaron Wiggins, the physicality on Jalen Williams and the ability to play the passing lanes and use his length to disrupt possessions from superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and there is no easy target on the Thunder roster.
Even Isaiah Joe whose physical frame could leave a lot to be desired on the defensive end, plays bigger than what is listed in the box score. Joe has improved as a defender each year and has a unique ability to stay attached at the help of the scorer he is matched up with holding up and disrupting opponents long enough to contribute to the Thunder’s team defensive style.
There is no simple way to attack Oklahoma City’s defense this season and it should allow them to take the top spot on that end of the floor.
