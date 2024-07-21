OKC Thunder Snap Winless Streak in Vegas, Down Mavericks in Summer League Finale
The Oklahoma City Thunder wrapped up their 2024 Summer League stint with their eighth game of the exhibition slate, facing off with the Dallas Mavericks on the second night of a back-to-back. After a 2-1 stretch in the Salt Lake City classic, the Thunder entered Saturday night 0-4 in the Sin City where all 30 teams are represented at the NBA 2k25 Summer League.
Dallas, who picked up their first win just yesterday against the Boston Celtics, limited the Thunder to just 88 points - though the Mavericks could only muster 78 points in their own right. The Oklahoma City Thunder had a trio of players reach double figures with just four players between the two squads possessing NBA experience.
Keyontae Johnson led the way for the Thunder as the 2023 second-round pick has stepped up once the team shut down Adam Flagler, Dillon Jones, Ajay Mitchell and Ousmane Dieng. The Kansas State product produced 20 points, nine rebounds, six assists and a block in 30 minutes of action.
The Oklahoma City Thunder also had OKC Blue guard Jaden Shackelford pop off for 20 points off the pine as the sharpshooter splashed in four triples.
Oklahoma City handled each run the Mavericks went on before going wire-to-wire in the final frame to en sure a victory in the Summer League finale.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.