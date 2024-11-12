OKC Thunder Starting Lineup Makes History Against LA Clippers
On Monday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder were forced to try a new starting lineup after Chet Holmgren suffered a hip injury in the team's previous game.
Without Holmgren available, Mark Daigneault elected to start Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins against the LA Clippers. The group was good enough to propel OKC to a 134-128 win and make history along way.
According to OptaSTATS, a sports data and analytics company, the Thunder are the first team in NBA history to score at least 114 points with a starting lineup featuring five players shorter than 6-foot-7.
The Thunder's small-ball lineup will be crucial over the next two to three months while Oklahoma City is without Holmgren. The team's initial success against the Clippers is promising and a good indication that OKC should be able to stay afloat in the Western Conference while its star center is sidelined.
Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with a career-high 45 points, while Williams added 28 in one of his best performances of the 2024-25 campaign. Dort scored 19, Joe notched 12 points and Wiggins chipped in 10 for the group's combined 114 points.
The Thunder's small-ball lineup worked well against the Clippers, but Daigneault and company shouldn't have to play without a center for much longer. Isaiah Hartenstein is set to return to action soon, and will likely enter the starting lineup immediately with Holmgren out.
In the meantime, Kenrich Williams made his return to the court last night, logging three points and one assist in six minutes. As the veteran continues to work his way back, Williams could also earn a spot in the team's starting lineup depending on the matchup.
Still, having a successful small-ball lineup is a helpful asset for the Thunder, who can counter a variety of play styles and schemes.
