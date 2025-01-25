OKC Thunder Superstar Holds Steady in MVP Ladder
Oklahoma City’s superstar is taking the league by storm. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been well on the trajectory of a bonafide superstar after back-to-back All-NBA First Team selections. Now, he has taken it to a new level by leading the pack for the NBA’s most coveted award — the MVP.
SGA is putting together his best professional season of basketball, and that’s an impressive feat by itself considering his level of play over the last few years. Not only that, but he’s putting together one of the best, and most efficient, seasons by a guard that we’ve ever seen. He’s averaging a career-high, and league-best, 32.0 points per game on 52.9% from the floor. He’s also averaging 6.1 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.1 blocks. His two-way impact is obvious.
Adding to the MVP steam, Gilgeous-Alexander netted a career-high scoring output in a win over the Utah Jazz this week, pouring in 54 points as the NBA community looked on in amazement. It was out of the ordinary for SGA, someone who hovers around 30 points consistently, but everyone knows he’s more than capable of big nights.
In the NBA’s recent MVP ladder, Gilgeous-Alexander held the top spot. Nikola Jokic’s video game numbers will make this a close race until the very end, but it’s shaping up to be a two-man race. Jokic’s historic season is beyond impressive, but Gilgeous-Alexander is hanging on the the No. 1 ranking.
“Gilgeous-Alexander has assumed the NBA scoring lead while continuing to produce defensively,” Shaun Powell wrote. “He’s No. 2 in the league in steals (2 spg) for what is one of the most improved defensive teams this season.
“As the season grows, the win total for the Thunder factors into his place atop the ladder. This should only grow once Chet Holmgren returns to the lineup.”
What Gilgeous-Alexander has been able to do with a battered and bruised lineup has been nothing short of incredible. When Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein return, the team will be able to reach its ceiling. For now, though, SGA’s heroics are shining bright.
