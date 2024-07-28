OKC Thunder Tabbed As One Of NBA’s Most Improved Rosters
Oklahoma City has been all over the headlines this offseason. From trades, to free agent signings and lottery picks in the NBA draft, the Thunder have had a busy summer.
After a 57-win campaign with one of the youngest rosters in the NBA, Oklahoma City truly didn’t need to do too much. This young core was going to improve no matter what, and minimal moves would’ve gotten the job done. The Thunder, however, had different plans. Oklahoma City traded for two of the most efficient players in the NBA that happen to fit the team’s philosophy perfectly on both ends.
Because of the offseason moves, Oklahoma City is well positioned to be a championship contender. Many around the league are taking notice of the Thunder’s picture perfect summer.
Greg Swartz recently published an article on Bleacher Report ranking the most improved rosters this offseason. It’s almost unheard of for a team with the best record in the conference to be one of the most improved teams in the NBA, but Oklahoma City accomplished just that.
“The Thunder could have stood pat and relied on internal improvements from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and others and still made a leap, although adding proven veterans like Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso should have OKC in the FInals next season,” Swartz wrote.
“OKC's win total may not rise that much from their 57 victories a season ago, but this is a far better team overall that should be considered one of the title favorites.”
It would be hard for the Thunder to win more games than they did a season ago. And even 57 wins would be hard to replicate. But that’s not entirely the point. Oklahoma City’s ceiling is exponentially higher as a team. The Thunder should be the Western Conference favorite with a great chance to reach the NBA Finals. With a weak link in the starting lineup and a lack of height on the bench, the same couldn’t be said about last season’s team.
Because of the additions and the heightened ceiling, though, Oklahoma City’s roster should be listed as one of the most improved.
