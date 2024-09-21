Thunder Tabbed as 'Ready' by Bleacher Report
This has been a fun offseason for the Oklahoma City Thunder who went out and made massive moves - it seems fair to categorize the Thunder as the team who did the most this summer to bolster their roster.
From signing their largest free agent in franchise history, to making a gutsy swap of a former lottery pick, the OKC Thunder are determined to improve on their 57 win mark a year ago which ended with them winning their first playoff series since 2016 before being bounced in the second round.
With the additions to the roster and the expected internal growth, the Oklahoma City Thunder are projected to win the West.
Bleacher Report scribe Eric Pincus described every NBA team's offseason using just one word in a recent article, to which Pincus said the Thunder are ready.
"The Oklahoma City Thunder finished with the best overall record in the Western Conference (by tiebreaker) last season at 57 wins. The team added Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein while sending Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls. The Thunder look improved and ready to challenge the West as a true contender," Pincus said.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are primed to continue their rise to the top of the league looking to return to the Western Conference Finals with a shot to win the NBA Championship.
