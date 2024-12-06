OKC Thunder Two-Way Dominance Ensures 37-Point Win vs. Raptors
The Oklahoma City Thunder cruised to a 129-92 win over the Toronto Raptors, ending Toronto's four-game home winning streak. The Thunder improved to 17-5 overall and 4-0 against the Eastern Conference.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored at least 30 points in his fifth straight road game, finishing with 30 on 22 field-goal attempts. He went 10-for-12 on twos and 1-for-10 from beyond the arc. The reigning Western Conference Player of the Month also added five assists, four rebouds, two steals and a block.
Jalen Williams tallied 20 points on 6-for-13 shooting, seven rebounds and two assists. Isaiah Hartenstein racked up 16 rebounds and six assists on a two-point scoring night.
RJ Barrett and Jonathan Mogbo each scored 17 points to lead Raptors scorers.
Factor
Thunder
Raptors
Points
129
92
Effective FG%
56.4%
41.2%
Turnovers
6
19
Offensive Rebounds
13
12
Free Throws
14-for-17
17-for-20
Isaiah Joe joined Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Hartenstein and Luguentz Dort in Oklahoma City's starting lineup for the first time since Nov. 27 at Golden State.
The Raptors started Scottie Barnes, Gradey Dick, Barrett, Ochai Agbaji and Bruno Fernando.
Joe swished a left-wing triple and transition elbow jumper to get the Thunder offense going. Gilgeous-Alexander poured in two mid-range pull-ups to continue an eventual 13-0 Oklahoma City run, which also included four Jalen Williams free throws.
Mogbo drew Hartenstein's second foul on a transition layup attempt and scored a driving bank shot over Aaron Wiggins, but Gilgeous-Alexander responded immediately with an and-one floater. The Thunder superstar scored 13 first-quarter points despite missing all six 3-point attempts.
Wiggins converted a driving layup and Caruso drained an open three from Gilgeous-Alexander to close the quarter — Oklahoma City led 34-17 after 12 minutes. The Raptors shot 6-for-26 (23.1%) overall and 2-for-11 from deep (18.2%) in the period.
The Thunder continued their stifling defense in the second quarter, recording nine steals and nine blocks before halftime. Alex Caruso, who made his rotation return after a five-game absence, provided instant ball pressure and passing lane deflections — resulting in two early steals. Fellow bench guard Ajay Mitchell logged three steals and two assists in the frame.
Caruso and Cason Wallace made four of their five first-half 3-point attempts, all from similar spots on the right wing. Oklahoma City went 10-for-22 (45.5%) from downtown throughout the first two quarters, helping propel them to a 67-42 halftime lead.
Joe maintained his hot shooting to start the third quarter, making a reverse layup and step-back triple to raise his scoring total to 16. Wallace recorded a live-ball steal and explosive and-one dunk, slamming his head into the nearby stanchion shortly afterward. His made free throw expanded the Thunder lead to 30 points midway through the quarter.
Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 third-quarter points on nine shot attempts, including his first made triple of the night with two minutes remaining in the period. The Thunder led 99-65 with one quarter to play.
The Raptors executed an 11-0 extended run, including a Barrett 3-pointer and transition slam, to force an Oklahoma City timeout fewer than two minutes into the fourth quarter.
The Thunder will play in New Orleans against the Pelicans this Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. CST.
