OKC Thunder Two-Way Guard Out for Several Weeks
The Oklahoma City Thunder has dealt with a mountain of injuries this season, and the list of recipients received an addition on Monday.
Two-way guard Adam Flagler sustained a right fourth metacarpal fracture, according to an announcement made by the Thunder. He will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks.
Flagler is only averaging 1.4 points in 11 games for Oklahoma City this season, but he's yet another player who's succumbed to an injury and will miss a significant chunk of time. The 25-year-old has spent most of his time with the Blue, averaging 14.1 points on nearly 41% shooting from 3-point range.
It won't be a costly loss for the Thunder itself, but the injury bug has been an issue all season in preventing it from staying at a fully healthy rotation. Flagler has put together impressive G League showings, showcasing more in an expanded role.
After going undrafted out of Baylor in the 2023 NBA Draft, Oklahoma City took a chance on him after a season recording 15.6 points, 4.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds. Though it hasn't brought him much of a big role, his game has developed since entering the franchise.
Losing Flagler for some time isn't going to deeply hinder the Thunder's performance moving forward without him, but it is a loss. It certainly didn't want to add to the growing instances of injuries befreohand.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.