OKC Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch
The Oklahoma City Thunder are riding a 15 game winning streak with the Clevland Cavaliers strutting in with ten straight victories notched.
The Thunder are without three major pieces of its rotation, on the road during a National Tv game against a fully healthy Cavs team with just one loss at home so far this season.
It will be an uphill battle for the Thunder, but still the best game on the slate in the NBA on paper as the league continues to prop up this contest.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 2.5-point underdogs against the Cavs, and the total over/under is 229.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are due to a lights out shooting night, but that coming on the road would be an extreme outlier with the conventional wisdom being that role players shoot better in their home gym. However, to combat Cleveland the Thunder must space the floor with shot making to free up driving lanes.
This would have to be the biggest performance Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has put up on National Television for the Thunder to pull off the upset as underdogs without three key rotational pieces - including Holmgren, who in this matchup specifically will be a massive miss for Oklahoma City.
Without a throw back game for Jalen Williams, where he is dominating at the rim and nailing tough mid-range jumpers after tough mid-range jumpers, while playing elite defense - Oklahoma City will see its winning streak snapped.
Cleveland, of course has the upper hand in the paint with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, but the Thunder's scrappy front court rotation could present an interesting curve ball if Kenrich Williams and Jaylin Williams are banging triples.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (30-5) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-4)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Alex Caruso (Hip) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (GL) OUT
- Dillon Jones (GL) OUT
- Adam Flagler (GL) OUT
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Sam Merrill (Ankle) Questionable
- Isaac Okoro (Shoulder) Questionable
- Emoni Bates (GL) OUT
- JT Thor (GL) OUT
- Luke Travers (GL) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Wednesday, January 8, 2024 at 6:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, OH
TV/RADIO:
ESPN, Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers are going to go toe to toe in one of the best games of the season. These are two NBA contenders on a National stage and the results of tihs one, will not change that fact. Up next, Oklahoma City travels to New York to take on the Knicks in the Garden.
