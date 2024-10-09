OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets: Game Preview, Betting Odds, Oct. 9
The Oklahoma City Thunder will continue their preseason slate on Wednesday, with their first game inside the Paycom Center against the Houston Rockets. The Thunder are poised to be a full strength for the first time this season.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 4.5-point favorites against the Houston Rockets and the total over/under is 224.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder won't care about the scoreboard too much in a preseason tilt, but these keys and storylines will end up being pivotal when the games do start to count.
Oklahoma City should get a longer peak at their double-big lineup of Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren on Wednesday after the two impressed in their first on court reps together on Monday.
Ousmane Dieng will be a constant theme throughout the preseason as the third-year forward has to take the next step in his development in order to solidify a spot in the rotation this season. A mixed result night in the preseason opener does not exactly bode well for the project forward but he showed enough flashes on the defensive end.
Ajay Mitchell and Dillon Jones did not look like rookies in thier first NBA action, the comfortable, fluid and effecent duo will face more resistance against the Rockets so seeing how they handle this next test will be key.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) vs. Houston Rockets (0-1)
INJURIES:
OKC Thunder:
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
- Kenrich Williams (Knee) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Cason Wallace (Ankle) Game Time Decision, Mark Daigneault said they are moniotring him after practice on Tuesday.
Houston Rockets:
- Rockets have yet to release an injury report.
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
FINAL WORD:
This game will be must-watch theatre for the NBA world as we get our first glimpse at what the Thunder could look like during the 2024-25 season with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort back in the fold.
The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the New Zealand Breakers in the second night of a back to back on Thursday in Tulsa at the BOK Center.
