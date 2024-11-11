OKC Thunder vs. LA Clippers: Game Preview, Keys to the Game, Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder suffered their second loss of the season against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, falling to an 8-2 record. in a game that got away from them after rising star Chet Holmgren was ruled out with a hip injury following a scary fall in the first quarter.
The LA Clippers enter this contest with the rest and relative health advantage only missing superstar Kawhi Leonard who has been sidelined all season. The Clippers will try to keep momentum rolling after a narrow win over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday pushing them to a 6-4 record.
These two teams have already met once in LA where the Thunder handled business on the second night of a back to back thanks to a second half run that led to a lopsided loss for the Clippers.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 7.5-point favorites against the LA Clippers, and the total over/under is 218.5 points. However, these odds will update throughout the day, Thunder on SI will keep you covered.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder could be without Chet Holmgren in this game and handling the James Harden-Ivica Zubac pick-and-roll should be their top priority. If they are able to swarm the Clippers in that action and create turnovers, the Thunder can make up for thier lack of size.
The Thunder will need an ultra-hot shooting night from beyond the arc to off set the Clippers who could be able to kill them by a thousand cuts in this game. Without LA having many options from beyond the arc, this could be a massive advantage for OKC.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams have to be more aggressive than they have been in any game to date. Without monster nights from that duo the Thunder will be in store for their first losing streak of the season.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (X-X) vs. LA Clippers (6-4)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder are on the second night of a back to back and will not update the injury report until Monday afternoon. However, based on their previous update Isaiah Hartenstein (Hand), Jaylin Williams (Hamstring), Kenrich Williams (Knee), Nikola Topic (ACL), Adam Flagler (G League) and Alex Ducas (G League) are out. With the G Leaguers able to be upgraded.
Chet Holmgren left Sunday's clash with the Golden State Warriors with a hip injury ruling him out for the final three-quarters of the Warriors contest. The Thunder have ruled him out for at least eight-to-ten weeks before issuing another update at that time.
LA Clippers
- Mo Bomba (Knee) OUT
- Kawhi Leonard (Knee) OUT
- P.J. Tucker (Not with the Team) OUT
- Cam Christie (G League) OUT
- Trentyn Flowers (G League) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Monday, November 11, 2024 at 7:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to bounce back after a loss to the Golden State Warriors against the LA Clippers on the second ngiht of a back to back with a banged up roster. The Thunder will then take on New Orleans on Wednesday for their third game in three nights in the midst of a six game home stand.
