OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves [12/31]: Updated Injury Report, Betting Odds
A tradition unlike any other, the Oklahoma City Thunder stroll into the Paycom Center for its annual New Years Eve home game. This time, the opponent is a divisional foe, the Minnesota Timberwolves. A year ago, the Thunder and Wolves battled for the division with the Thunder coming out ontop and clinching the no. 1 seed out West over Minnesota and Denver. Though, Oklahoma City was ousted in the second round at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks, who went on to beat the Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.
This is the first meeting between these two squads, and Minnesota comes in fully healthy. The Timberwolves got off to a rocky start, seeing itself sit as the West's no. 8 seed entering tonight. The Thunder have repeated last year's succes, owning the no. 1 record in the conference again at 26-5.
Though, Oklahoma City will be without two key rotational pieces in this game with Chet Holmgren and Alex Caruso in street clothes.
Updated Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Alex Caruso (hip) OUT
- Alex Ducas (GL) OUT
- Adam Flagler (GL) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Jaylen Clark (GL) OUT
- Jesse Edwards (GL) OUT
- Rob Edwards (ankle) OUT
- Luka Garza (ankle) OUT
- Daishen Nix (ankle) Questionable
Updated Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder entered the contest as a 7.5 point favorite over the Minnesota Timberwolves. It will be difficult for the Thunder to win 12 in a row - which would match the franchise's longest winning streak - as Minnesota has figured things out, stabilizing its season to a 17-14 record featuring three straight wins.
Now, FanDuel has dropped the line to a flat seven points but still favoring the Oklahoma City Thunder just hours before tip-off. The Thunder are fresh off a dominating effort against the Memphis Grizzlies which saw Oklahoma City up against this same spread.
