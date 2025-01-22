OKC Thunder vs. Utah Jazz [1/22]: Updated Injury Report, Jazz Star Active
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Utah Jazz in what projects to be a snooze fest. The OKC Thunder have the clear-cut talent edge over Utah, despite each team turning in lengthy injury reports.
The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein against the Utah Jazz who own a size advantage - however, Utah lacks the quality guard play needed to take advantage of it. As the Jazz ball handlers punt, pass and kick the ball all over the floor, the Thunder should clean up in transition and by nature limit the Jazz big men.
Utah had some key rotational pieces tabbed as questionable for this game before upgrading them to available as each team submitted a fresh report this afternoon for this evening's tilt.
Updated Injury Report:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Isaiah Hartenstein (Calf) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Jalen Williams (Hip) Questionable
Utah Jazz
- Jordan Clarkson (Foot) OUT
- Taylor Hendricks (Fibula) OUT
- Johnny Juzang (Hand) OUT
- Cody Williams (Ankle) OUT
- Micah Potter (GL) OUT
- Brice Sensabaugh (Ankle) OUT
- Oscar Tshiebwe (Finger) available
- John Collins (Hip) available
- Lauri Markkanen (back) available
- Colin Sexton (Finger) available
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Dallas Mavericks on the second night of back-to-back in the Paycom Center on Thursday. The Mavericks injury report gets no lighter as Dereck Lively II is tabbed as out for two-to-three months.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.